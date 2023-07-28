Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 567,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

