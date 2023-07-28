Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after purchasing an additional 657,257 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 643,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 427,462 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 1,335,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,670. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

