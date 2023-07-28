Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $109.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.27.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

