Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,236. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

