Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

