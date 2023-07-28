Ark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $47.37 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002075 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002949 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,561,786 coins and its circulating supply is 174,562,570 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

