ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $46.87 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

