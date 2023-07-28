Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ARRJF remained flat at $4.42 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

