Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.86.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,200. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
