Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,200. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

