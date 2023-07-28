argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share.
argenx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $509.92. The stock had a trading volume of 238,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,969. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
See Also
