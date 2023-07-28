Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,640.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
ARSMF opened at 0.17 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.15.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Streaming Stocks That Can Push Past the Actors Guild Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.