Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 106,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

