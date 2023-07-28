Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 736,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 12.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

