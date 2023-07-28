Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,296. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

