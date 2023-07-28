Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,040,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $178,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $170,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $161,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $112,700.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $94,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $109,900.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $75,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTC Solar stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 113.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
