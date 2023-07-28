Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,040,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $178,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 113.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.