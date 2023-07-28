Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

