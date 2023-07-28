AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
AppFolio Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 138,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,869. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
