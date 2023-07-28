AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 138,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,869. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

About AppFolio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.