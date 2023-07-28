Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 429,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

