Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.22. 820,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,183. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.