Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.