AngloGold Ashanti Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,228 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,493 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,538. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.