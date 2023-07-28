AngloGold Ashanti Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,228 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,493 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,538. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Stories

