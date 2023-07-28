Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,400

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.34) to GBX 2,400 ($30.77) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.60) to GBX 3,200 ($41.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.06) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($32.31) to GBX 2,430 ($31.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,871.67 ($36.82).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 49 ($0.63) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,378 ($30.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,147.50 ($27.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.43). The stock has a market cap of £31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,351 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,712.02.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,729.62). 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

