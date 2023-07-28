Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 681,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,945. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

