Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

DFAR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 100,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

