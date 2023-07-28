Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.54. 648,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,011. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.