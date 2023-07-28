Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.45. 3,474,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,125. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

