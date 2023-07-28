Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

