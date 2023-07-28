Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 49,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
