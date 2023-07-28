Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 49,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.