Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.