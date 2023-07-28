Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,967. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

