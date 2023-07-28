Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,841. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.