AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

ABC opened at $187.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

