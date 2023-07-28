Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 391,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,977. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

