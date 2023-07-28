Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $348.28 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.23.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.