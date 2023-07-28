Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.28. 816,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,178. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.76 and its 200-day moving average is $321.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

