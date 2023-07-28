American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.36. The company had a trading volume of 910,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,636. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

