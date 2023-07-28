American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $188.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AXP opened at $163.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

