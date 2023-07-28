American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19 to $5.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

