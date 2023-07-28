America First Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.88. 2,925,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,864. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.