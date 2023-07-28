America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,653,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.