America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,780 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 2,198,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,402. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.62. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

