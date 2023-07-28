Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Amdocs worth $61,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $93.89. 248,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

