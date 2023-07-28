Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 637,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,022. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.