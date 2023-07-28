Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ATRWF stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

