Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

