Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.2% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $133.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,627,777. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

