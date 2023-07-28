Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alpha Services and Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

