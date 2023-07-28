Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $219,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

3M stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

