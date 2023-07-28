Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.34

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ATST opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.31) on Friday. Alliance Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 884 ($11.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,007.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 996.37.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

