Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.34

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alliance Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON ATST opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.31) on Friday. Alliance Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 884 ($11.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,007.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 996.37.
Alliance Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Trust
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Streaming Stocks That Can Push Past the Actors Guild Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.