Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $115.28. 309,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,391. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 96.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 475.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.