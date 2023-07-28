Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.
Allegion Price Performance
NYSE ALLE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $115.28. 309,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,391. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegion
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
